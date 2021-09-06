Police: Man killed in exchange of gunfire with Ohio officers

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police officers answering a domestic dispute call at his residence.

Miami Township police said officers were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday following a domestic violence call and gunshots were reported at the home minutes later.

Police said arriving officers could hear the male resident in the garage making threatening remarks, and when they knocked he opened the door and began firing. Police returned fire, and after a standoff lasting several hours he was found dead in the home.

Police said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to investigate.