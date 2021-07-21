Police: Man hospitalized in assault by young teens in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has linked a 14-year-old and two 11-year-olds to an assault and robbery.
Police say it happened Tuesday near the Channelwood basketball court.
A 30-year-old man called police saying the kids hit him in the face and stole his bicycle, according to a press release from police.
The man was treated for an injury to his face and possible broken ribs at the hospital.
The juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to police.
Officers recovered the victim’s bicycle.
The young teens are in a juvenile detention facility facing charges of robbery and felony assault.