Police: Man hospitalized in assault by young teens in Akron

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:
Akron police

(FOX 8 photo)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has linked a 14-year-old and two 11-year-olds to an assault and robbery.

Police say it happened Tuesday near the Channelwood basketball court.

A 30-year-old man called police saying the kids hit him in the face and stole his bicycle, according to a press release from police.

The man was treated for an injury to his face and possible broken ribs at the hospital.

The juveniles were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, according to police.

Officers recovered the victim’s bicycle.

The young teens are in a juvenile detention facility facing charges of robbery and felony assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral