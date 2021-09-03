Police: Man holding baby fires shots following minor Ohio car crash

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — A man holding a baby in his arms fired shots at a woman following a road rage incident in Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, about 30 minutes after a minor car accident involving two women.

No injuries were reported in the accident, but one of the drivers left and later returned with a man in her vehicle.

Authorities say the man then walked into a home, came back with a gun and started firing at the other driver and two other women with her.

One shot ricocheted and grazed the 54-year-old victim’s forearm, causing minor injuries.

The other driver and the shooter then drove off, but were eventually stopped by police.