Police: Man fatally shot at Cleveland party center; suspect remains at large

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a 27-year-old was fatally shot at a party center early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Kinsman Party Center around 3:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene they found a man lying down in the parking lot. Officials say he had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary information revealed that the victim may have driven his vehicle into another vehicle before getting in a verbal argument with driver. Officials say shots were fired and the victim was struck in his head.

An unidentified man was reportedly seen fleeing the area.

Police say no arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (216) 623-5464.