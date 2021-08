SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Police say a man has been arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence after driving on the boardwalk at Cedar Point.

Chief Jared Oliver says no one was injured in the incident, which happened around 6 p.m. Friday.

Oliver said some park benches were damaged.

The 35-year-old suspect will be taken to the Erie County Jail and is expected to be in court Monday.