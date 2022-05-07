AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed in West Akron Saturday morning.

Akron police said they were called to the 1100 block of Peerless Avenue around 11:20 a.m. after a man had been reported shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old lying in the front yard of a home who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital but was pronounced deceased once there.

Police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until he has been properly identified and family has been notified. An autopsy is also underway.

An investigation found that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another person or persons about an hour before the shooting.

No one has been arrested, and police are looking for suspect, or suspects, in the case.

Anyone who may know something involving the altercation or the shooting is asked to reach out to police at 330-375-249 or Crimestoppers (which can be anonymous) at 330-434-COPS.