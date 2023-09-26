ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 34-year-old Elyria man was jailed Monday, charged with a bomb hoax at the city’s Chronicle Telegram newspaper.

Robert Reynolds faces a felony count of inducing panic, accused of leaving a mailbox and lighter fluid along with a note reading “a bomb don’t touch” outside the entrance to the newspaper along East Avenue, according to a news release from the city police department.

City police officers were dispatched on Sunday, Sept. 24. They called in the Lorain County Bomb Squad, who determined there weren’t any explosives.

City police investigators on Monday, Sept. 25, learned Reynolds was at the county sheriff’s office “regarding the ‘Chronicle incident.'” While speaking with detectives, he confessed to leaving the items outside the newspaper, according to the release.

He was held in the county jail until his initial appearance on Tuesday morning. No bond was set, and a bond hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 28, according to court records.

Reynolds was committed to the jail pending an examination, court records show.

“We want to commend the quick and efficient response of our officers, the Lorain County Bomb Squad and the Elyria Fire Department on this incident to ensure the safety of our community,” detective Lt. Bill Lantz wrote.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call detectives at 440-326-1201.