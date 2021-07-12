Police: Man charged with using counterfeit bills at multiple Hartville businesses

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A man has been charged after allegedly using counterfeit bills to make purchases at multiple businesses, the Hartville Police Department said.

Police were reportedly called to Giant Eagle in Hartville on July 7 after three $20 bills with similar markings were used at various times that day by the same man to buy soda and receive change. The employees there thought the money was suspicious with black marker pen lines over the word “copy.”

Courtesy Hartville Police Department

Police also confirmed that the man used similar money to make a purchase at Hartville Chocolate Factory, Domino’s Pizza, Peace Love & Little Donuts and others.

Tipped off to what the suspect’s car looked like, police reportedly made a traffic stop that day along the 400 block of West Maple Street and saw that the driver matched the description of the suspect as well. The man, Daniel Armstead II, was reportedly put in handcuffs at that time, read his rights and put in the back of a police car, police said.

Police reportedly searched the vehicle and found evidence of purchases made that day.

When questions by authorities, Armstead said he got the money from a friend after asking for some change and that he didn’t know the money was counterfeit.

Armstead is reportedly being charged with forgery, having counterfeit money and criminal tools. He was also found to be driving after an OVI suspension and had an expired registration.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the situation.