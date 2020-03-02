Police: Man bludgeoned to death in Akron apartment

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday in the 1900 block of McTaggart around 6:15 a.m.

Police say they responded to a call of a cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, police say they found a 58-year-old man with “visible injuries.”

Police determined that the victim and another man in the apartment were involved in a fight.

James Miller, 51, bludgeoned the victim to death, according to police.

Miller faces murder charges and is booked in the Summit County Jail.

The victim has not been identified.