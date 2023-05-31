[In the player above, get a breakdown of FOX 8 News’ top stories for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — A Parma man arrested Wednesday on a fifth-degree felony count of voyeurism had previously run an unlicensed daycare out of his city home, according to police.

The case against 39-year-old Jeremy W. Bahner involves an 11-year-old girl, according to a news release from Parma Police Department Lt. Daniel Ciryak. The offense allegedly happened at his residence on May 24.

“Bahner previously ran an unlicensed day care out of his home, but that operation was shut down by the city of Parma,” Ciryak wrote.

Bahner’s case is now pending before a Cuyahoga County grand jury and he may face additional charges, according to the release.

The charge of voyeurism ranges from a third-degree misdemeanor to a fifth-degree felony under state statute. A charge at the felony level means the defendant is accused of surreptitiously photographing or otherwise recording a minor in a state of nudity.

Parma Municipal Court’s online court records were unavailable prior to publication on Wednesday afternoon.