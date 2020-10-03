Police: Man arrested for allegedly setting fire at Kroger grocery store in Perkins Township

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in setting a fire at Kroger grocery Store.
According to the department’s Facebook post, the suspect has been identified as Shane Andrews.
“After numerous tips and a great response by the afternoon shift patrol division, Andrews was taken into custody near the Sandusky Mall.”
He is currently locked up at the Erie County Jail and has been charged with aggravated arson, a felony of the first degree.
The Division of State Fire Marshal said the fire happened Thursday night and caused about $1 million worth of damage. No injuries were reported.
