Police: Man arrested following fatal head-on collision in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a two-car crash left one person dead early Sunday morning.

A 43-year-old man was reportedly driving a Nissan Rogue along East 116th Street when he swerved left of center around Ely Avenue and struck a Hyundai Accent going the other way head on. Police said the Accent was being driven by a 41-year-old woman at the time of incident, which occurred around 1:15 a.m.

After authorities had arrived on scene, both people were taken to the University Hospitals for their injuries.

The woman was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital, while police said the man had injuries to the face and multiple fractures on his knee and leg.

Police said they arrested the man, but no charges have been announced at this time.