CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man reportedly killed his pet and put it in a dumpster, Cuyahoga Falls police said Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Prange Drive around 5:45 a.m. after someone reported a dog was discovered dead. Police said they found a male pit bull in a trash bin when they arrived on scene. They said the animal was dead with “obvious signs of trauma.”

After some investigating, officers learned the dog’s owner was 57-year-old Darol Vinson, who police said allegedly killed the dog.

Vinson was reportedly arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals. He was taken to Summit County Jail, police said.