Police: Man and woman accused of stealing packages from homes in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police arrested a 58-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman for allegedly stealing packages from several homes this week.

According to the department, a resident in the area saw what happened and called 911. Officers then responded to the area and were able to track down the suspects.

In the back of their truck, they found sealed boxes with the victims’ information on them.

Police have identified the pair as Derrill McKnight and Leshawn Wright. Wright was also wanted on unrelated drug charges.

All of the boxes have since been returned to their rightful owners.

