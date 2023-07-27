CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – An 18-year-old was arrested in Canton Wednesday after two firearms, bags of marijuana and various paraphernalia were found by police.

Canton Police Department officers were serving a search warrant Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. at a home on the 1000 block of Camden Avenue Southwest, according to a press release from the Canton Police Department.

During the search, officers recovered two firearms with several magazines, ammunition of various calibers, several bags of marijuana with scales, three cell phones and miscellaneous paperwork, the release said.

According to the release, 18-year-old Allen Lad Tate was arrested Wednesday. His warrants include felonious assault, abduction and domestic violence.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Canton Police Special Investigations Unit at (330) 649-5929.