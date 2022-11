CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three rental cars were stolen at gunpoint on Friday, Nov. 18, at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport by three separate suspects, city police confirmed.

One of the cars was recovered, Cleveland police reported Friday afternoon. One male suspect who was arrested had a firearm.

The situation is “still evolving,” a police spokesperson said.

No further information was released. FOX 8 has reached out for more information. Stay with us for developments.