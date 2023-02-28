ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — A Lutheran West student reportedly brought an unloaded gun to the campus on Tuesday.

Another student first reported it to a faculty member on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the district.

That student was pulled aside and his or her personal belongings, including the firearm, were confiscated.

Rocky River police arrived on-scene at the Linden Road campus soon after. Police later said there was no ammunition for the weapon in the student’s pack and they currently don’t believe the student intended to use the gun at the school.

“The weapon, being unloaded, was not in a position to be used to harm anyone on campus,” reads the school’s statement. “Following their interaction with the student and with school administration, Rocky River police were confident that the school day could continue as scheduled from this point forward.”

The statement also commended the student who spoke up about the gun.

“His or her bravery, willingness to speak up and trust in or faculty and community are the reason that this situation became under control quickly,” it reads.

School administrators are now working with police to “determine next steps.”