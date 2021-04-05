Police: Lorain man admits to deadly Easter Sunday shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Easter Sunday.
Officers responded to the 6100 block of Meadow Farm Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.
According to a press release, officers found a 39-year-old man who was dead from a gunshot wound.
Steve Coleff, 35, was at the scene when police responded, and according to the press release, he told officers he shot the victim.
Officers recovered a firearm at the scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Coleff is in the Lorain County Jail on a murder charge.
He’s scheduled for a court appearance Monday at 1 p.m.
If you have any information that can help police, call (440)204-2105.