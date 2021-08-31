Police looking for Wooster man accused of assaulting NBC News reporter

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a Wooster man accused of attacking an NBC News correspondent in Mississippi.

In a video released by MSNBC, a man confronts reporter Shaquille Brewster while he was doing live coverage of Hurricane Ida in Gulfport Monday afternoon.

According to Gulfport Police, the suspect was driving a white Ford F150 truck along Highway 90 during the city-wide curfew when he confronted Brewster.

Brewster later took to Twitter, letting followers know that he and his team were OK after the incident.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

The suspect was later identified as Benjamin Dagley, of Wooster. Arrest warrants were issued for Dagley, charging him with two counts of assault, one count of disturbance of the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

According to the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department, Dagley is on probation for a previous charge.

Investigators believe Dagley left the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He’s believed to be traveling in the white truck bearing an Ohio license plate, PJR1745.

Courtesy: Gulfport Police Department

Anyone with information on Dagley’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement.