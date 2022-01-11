Police looking for woman missing from Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Orrville Police Department is trying to find a woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, 87-year-old Ethel Norris was last seen leaving her Orrville home on Paradise Road and hasn’t returned. She was heading eastbound on I-76, near State Route 21.

Norris was driving a 2015 gray Ford Escape bearing registration HJH2548.

Norris is 5’6″ and weighs 221 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Norris or knows of her whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.