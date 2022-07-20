SUV possibly connected to shooting death of 4-year-old and 40-year-old in Akron (Credit: Akron police via Facebook)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police have released images of a dark-colored SUV they believe is connected to a shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man on July 8.

Police say a group of adults and children were gathered in the parking lot of 767 Boulevard Street for a party when three suspects allegedly fired multiple shots into the crowd, killing 4-year-old Journei Tolbert and 40-year-old Johnny Gaiter. The suspects then reportedly fled in a dark-colored SUV, according to a Facebook post from Akron police.

A witness says the SUV, pictured below, may have been a green 2017-2021 Jeep Compass, a darker-colored Ford Escape, or a Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Akron Police Detective J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.