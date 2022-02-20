Police looking for suspects involved in armed robbery at Cleveland McDonald’s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a McDonald’s on Cleveland’s east side.

Police say on Thursday around 7 p.m., they responded to a call at the 11420 Buckeye Rd. McDonald’s after the caller says they were robbed at gunpoint by two males, according to a police report.

Surveillance video shows two males walking on E.115 toward the restaurant and entering the doors at that same time.

One male allegedly pulled out a TEC-9 from his pocket, went behind the counter and pointed it at a worker, who opened a cash register. The suspect reportedly grabbed $327 then both suspects left the building, according to police.

They fled the scene toward the intersection of E.115 street and Harvey Ave, officers say.

The first male suspect was about 6’0″-6’2″, thin built and wearing a gray ski mask covering his entire head except around his eyes, a black crew neck, black joggers with a white outline of the pockets and black boots with gray laces.

The second male was approximately 6’0″-6’2″, thin built and wearing brown Timberland boots, light blue jeans that appeared to be white washed, and a “Dead President” jacket with the number 95 on the back. He had on a black winter cap and a face mask covering his entire face.

Both suspects were wearing gloves throughout the incident.

Officers found shell casings at the scene.

Police were unable to locate the suspects.