AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing an Akron bank on Saturday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. officers responded to the Chase Bank located in the 1800 block of Brittain Road for a robbery.

Police say the clerk told them that the suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun, jumped the counter, and ordered everyone to the floor, according to a report from the Akron Police Department.

The robber then allegedly demanded money and ordered the clerk to fill a bag with an undisclosed amount, officers say.

The unidentified suspect reportedly ran out of the bank and fled the scene eastbound behind the bank.

The suspect is described as a man who is 25-30 years old, about 5’7” tall and approximately 170 lbs.

Courtesy of Akron police

The investigation is still ongoing.