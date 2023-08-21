EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police are searching for a man accused of committing lewd acts at a local store.

“We believe he did this at least twice,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

The first incident happened in June and the second Aug. 12. In the second incident, a mother saw the man committing the lewd act behind her 16-year-old daughter.

“He was looking at me crazy,” the mother told officers. The mother said she confronted him and told him she was calling police. The suspect then ran out of the store.

The girl was upset and crying when officers arrived but said she was not injured.

“This is disgusting and we are trying to identify this man before it happens again,” said Capt. Jeff Cutwright.

On Monday, police released a picture of the suspect and ask anyone with information to call Euclid police detectives right away.

Photo courtesy Euclid police

“We got to find this guy,” the chief said. “I think this guy is someone that will escalate this behavior. This is extremely alarming behavior.”