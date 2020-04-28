Police looking for owners of emaciated dogs abandoned in South Euclid

1  of  3
Warning: the following video may be disturbing to some viewers.

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Monday afternoon, two emaciated dogs were discovered under a tree near Adrian Elementary School, reportedly abandoned by their owner.

The animals, both Husky/Shepherd mixes thought to be about 3 years old, were so weak they had to be put down, South Euclid police report.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 216-691-4285.

The police department posted a video of the dogs on its Facebook page (seen below), showing the horrific manner in which they were left just barely alive.

