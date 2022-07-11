NORTH OLMSTEAD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened in North Olmstead Monday morning.

It happened at the Chase bank on Great Northern Boulevard just before 11:30 a.m.

According to North Olmstead Police, a suspect walked into the bank with a note, demanding money. The suspect claimed to have a gun.

No employees were injured and an unknown amount of money was taken during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing sunglasses, a mask, a black baseball cap and a light-colored hoodie.

Anyone able to identify the suspect should call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.