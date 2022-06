MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor police are looking for a teen who was reported missing out of the city last week.

According to the Mentor Police Department, 17-year-old Hayden Combs hasn’t been heard from since Thursday, June 16.

She’s 5’4″ and 97 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Radigan or Lt. Slovenkay at 440-974-5763.