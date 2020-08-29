Police looking for missing, endangered 13-year-old girl in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Salem police are searching for a missing endangered juvenile named Allison Clark, who was last seen on August 18.
According to the department, the 13-year-old is believed to be in the Salem area.
She is 5’4″, has red hair, hazel eyes and has braces. She may have on black shoes and be carrying a small mauve backpack.
Anyone with information should call dispatch at 330-337-7811.
