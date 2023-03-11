(WJW) — Cleveland police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a man who went missing Friday night.

Mark Alford, 56, was last seen in the 3500 block of Muriel Avenue in Cleveland at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Alford is 6’1″ and weighs 263 lbs. with a bald head and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a dark colored jacket and jeans.

Mark Alford (Courtesy of Cleveland police)

Police say his Chevy Suburban, with license plate JNR-2794, was parked on Muriel Avenue and left running with the driver’s side door wide open.

If you know his whereabouts, call Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234 or dial 911.