CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a woman who was reported missing Thursday evening.

According to police, family members went to check on 71-year-old Anita Pagan at her W. 49th Street home.

Family members say Pagan and her 2016 Subaru Forrester with Ohio plate JIA2772 are missing. Investigators say her purse and other items were left at home.

She was reported missing at 6 p.m.

Pagan suffers from medical issues and investigators are concerned about her wellbeing. They say she may be wearing a red wig.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 216-621-1234. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.