AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are looking for a man who was reported missing out of the city on Tuesday.

According to investigators, 71-year-old Mark McMurray walked away from is home in the 900 block of Morse Street between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

He is 6’0″ and 160 pounds with white hair, blue hairs, a long beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt while carrying a red plastic container.

Anyone with information on McMurray’s whereabouts should contact Akron police at 330-375-2181.