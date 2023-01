CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for two men accused of stealing luggage right from the carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Police say it happened on Dec. 10.

The two suspects and the car involved are pictured below:

If you have any information, please contact the First District Detective Unit at (216) 623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.