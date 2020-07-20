Police looking for man they say threw 2-year-old onto shoulder of highway

LANCASTER, Pa. (WJW) — Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a man they say threw a child onto the side of a highway.

According to a release from the Manheim Township Police Department, Tyree V. Berry, 34, of Lancaster, PA, was involved in a domestic dispute inside a moving vehicle Sunday. During that dispute, police say Berry repeatedly told the victim he was going to kill her.

The woman pulled over the vehicle to flag down other drivers for help.

That’s when police say Berry tried to remove the woman’s two-year-old child from the backseat of the car. Berry reportedly bit the woman on her finger when she tried to stop him from taking her child from the car.

Berry was still able to take the child from the vehicle. He’s accused of throwing the toddler onto the shoulder of the highway. He then took off before police arrived, and officers are still looking for him.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for him. He faces charges of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to please call 717-569-6401 or submit a tip, here.

Related video, below: Police searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 15-year-old.

FOLLOW THE LATEST POSTS ON FOX8.COM: