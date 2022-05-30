PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a hit skip accident.

Officers say the crash happened in the Sports Clips parking lot on Crossing Road in Sandusky at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Perkins Township Police Department.

The man wanted for questioning was allegedly driving a white Ford work style van, which may have blue paint transfer, the post says.

Call (419) 627-0824 ext. 6066 or email Officer McDermott if you have any information about this incident.