Police looking for man caught on camera stealing package off porch in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a package.

According to the department, it happened around 3 p.m. on May 6.

A man wearing a yellow safety vest and badge was captured on camera walking up to a porch on Stickney Avenue and stealing an Amazon package.

He then leaves in a dark colored SUV. You can see photos from the incident below.

Anyone who recognizes him should contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.

