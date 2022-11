CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police have issued a missing person report for a CSU student who they say is endangered.

Yi An Lian, 21, was last seen at 1730 West 25th Street in Cleveland.

Lian is 5’5″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. He was wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.

If you know his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.