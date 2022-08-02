WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a driver who is accused of a hit skip involving a child.

It happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. when the child was riding a bike in the crosswalk at the intersection of Robinhood Drive and Kilarney Road, according to Willoughby Police Department’s Facebook post.

Police say the child was hit by the car. The driver then left the scene without stopping, police say. The driver went northbound on Robinhood Drive.

FOX 8 reached out to Willoughby police for more information on the child’s condition, which is unknown at this time.

The car is described as a blue sedan. The driver was a man, possibly in his 50s, with brown hair and a beard. The car may have minor damage to the right front.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call the Willoughby Police department at 440-951-1234.