WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is helping in the search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from a group home in New Philadelphia.
According to a Facebook post, Emma Andears left around 10:40 p.m. on August 12.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing white jeans, a black tie-die t-shirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information should call the New Philadelphia Police Department at
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Turn on the A/C — Warm temps are heading our way
- Police looking for 17-year-old girl reported missing in Wayne County
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- Kentucky Derby 2020: Churchill Downs will no longer allow fans
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate