Police looking for 17-year-old girl reported missing in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is helping in the search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from a group home in New Philadelphia.

According to a Facebook post, Emma Andears left around 10:40 p.m. on August 12.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 127 pounds. She has brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing white jeans, a black tie-die t-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the New Philadelphia Police Department at

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: