LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Lyndhurst say they’ve found the vehicle used by suspects in the murder of Dailyn Ferguson.

Police say the dark blue 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was found in an apartment parking lot in Cleveland on Euclid Ave. It had been stolen out of Warrensville Heights.

Ferguson, 23, was killed in front of his store on Mayfield Rd. in Lyndhurst on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Police say 3 men had the suspect vehicle and were captured on store surveillance video at the Walmart in Steelyard Commons.

Lyndhurst police are asking for anyone who can help identify the men in the video to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463. There is a $5,000 reward.