Police: Juveniles taken into custody for alleged involvement in Cleveland area carjackings

Related video below: Cleveland woman describes violent attempted carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday for their alleged involvement in several carjacking incidents across the Greater Cleveland area.

Police say this was a result of a city-wide operation targeting carjacking suspects wanted for crimes in Cleveland and the surrounding suburbs.

The juveniles, along with other suspects, are reportedly believed to be involved with over 30 to 40 vehicle thefts and aggravated robberies. Officials say, at times, the suspects shot at or struck their victims.

According to police, investigators are currently searching for other suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police. You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.