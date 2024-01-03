Editor’s Note: Police say this missing woman has been found.

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Twinsburg issued a Missing Adult Alert for one of its residents Wednesday.

Police are looking for Susan Howard, 79.

According to a press release, Howard drove away from a residence on Covington Lane Wednesday morning and hasn’t returned.

“Law enforcement is concerned for Ms. Howard’s safety,” a press release states.

Susan Howard is 5’3” and 99 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She’s driving a brown 2014 Buick Encore with Ohio plate number DJD7493.

Call 911 if you see Howard or the vehicle.