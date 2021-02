EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities are at the scene of a police-involved shooting in East Cleveland.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said bureau of criminal investigation agents were requested.

Early last month, there was another officer-involved shooting in East Cleveland. Police said a suspects pulled out a gun after officers chased a stolen car. Police fired shots, killing the man.

