ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — A man is dead following a police-involved shooting in Alliance Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) confirmed to FOX 8.

BCI is now taking over the investigation into the shooting, which reportedly took place on South Linden Avenue.

A law enforcement source told the FOX 8 I-Team police were called to the home for a domestic violence situation and the suspect had a knife.

Sources confirm to the I-Team the suspect was killed but the no Alliance police officers were injured.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.