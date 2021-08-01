Police investigating weekend shootings that injured 2 at Akron lounge; seek person of interest

(FOX 8 photo)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were shot at an Akron club early Saturday morning, police reported, leaving one woman critically injured. Now the police need the public’s help in identifying a person of interest and also a suspect in the two separate incidents.

Police were reportedly called to Sky Lounge, located at the 400 block of East South Street, around 3:15 a.m. Saturday and found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest. The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, police said, where she is reportedly in critical condition.

Police said a 27-year-old man walked into Summa Health Akron City Hospital around the same time, and is believed to have been shot at Sky Lounge as well.

Initial investigation has revealed that the shootings happened in different spots: The woman was shot inside during what police are describing as an altercation, and the man was shot outside by a suspect who is still unknown to police.

Police said they are looking for the woman seen below regarding the indoor incident:

Photo courtesy Akron Police Department

No one has been arrested in the case, police said, and anyone with information is asked to reach out at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be made at 330-434-COPS.