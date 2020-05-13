Police investigating Texas man for Facebook threat about mask policy at Whole Foods

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas (CNN) — The Highland Park Police Department is investigating a Dallas-area man for a threatening Facebook post, according to Community Relations Officer Lt. Lance Koppa.

Kevin Bain was also fired by the law firm where he worked as a document service manager. Thompson & Knight, LLC confirmed to CNN that Bain was dismissed after the law firm learned of and investigated a post on a page bearing Bain’s name on May 8, where the author allegedly wrote that any business that tells him to wear a mask “will get told to kiss my Corona a**.” The post has since been removed from Facebook.

*Click here for more stories on the coronavirus pandemic

“This post is a complete violation of the values of our Firm, including our commitment to the health and safety of the communities we serve,” the law firm wrote in a statement posted on Facebook on May 8. “We have terminated this individual’s employment and notified the proper authorities about the post as a precaution.”

The Facebook post criticized a Whole Foods in Dallas for having “reached the limit” for their mask policy. Dallas County remains under an order that allows essential businesses to “refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering,” according to the county website.

“Do I have to show the lame security guard outside of a ghetto store my Covid-19 test results? I will show him my Glock 21 shooting range results,” the author of the post wrote.

CNN has been unable to reach Bain. CNN has also reached out to Whole Foods for comment and has not heard back as of Tuesday evening.

*Watch the video in the player below to see actor Matthew McConaughey’s message for people not wearing masks