DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a suspect stole an Amazon vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 1 p.m. about a vehicle theft in Harrison Township. Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect who stole a blue Amazon van while the driver was out making a delivery.

The initial theft was reported in the 3900 block of Old Riverside Drive.

There has been no word on an arrest.