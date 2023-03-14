CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating reports of an officer shot on Central Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday evening.

Police union president Jeff Follmer tells the I-Team he believes the officer was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital.

The officer reportedly started with the Cleveland Division of Police in 2018. He is in stable condition, police sources told the I-Team.

Police sources say they are looking for a juvenile suspect.

