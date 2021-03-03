Columbus police searching Polaris Fashion Place mall after report of shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating a report of shots fired at Polaris Fashion Place.

It happened around 12:30 inside the mall on Polaris Parkway in Delaware County.

According to Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, nobody was injured in the shooting. Columbus police officers are inside the mall looking for the shooter. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

The mall is being evacuated, according to police.

Shell casings were found in the mall.

