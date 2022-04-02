STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Strongsville police are investigating following the shooting deaths of a man and a woman Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a residence at the 14000 bock of Calderdale Lane following a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Entering the home, police said they found Carrie and Kevin Keefe had sustained gunshot wounds.

Kevin reportedly died at the scene, but Carrie was taken by EMS to the South West Emergency Center where she was later declared dead.

WJW photo

Police said they believe the incident could be a possible murder-suicide, but did not provide any other details.

Anyone with more information regarding the incident can reach out to the police.