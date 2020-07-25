Police investigating off-campus sexual assault, University of Akron confirms

**Watch the video above for our previous report on the “red zone,” which refers to the first few weeks of the school year in which universities see a spike in reports of sexual assault.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — University of Akron police are investigating an off-campus sexual assault.

According to a safety advisory issued by the university, the assault occurred just after midnight Saturday morning in a home on Kling Street near Exchange Street.

The suspect reportedly entered the victim’s home without her permission.

Officials say a description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Additionally, university police recommend that all Akron students do the following:

Be aware of your surroundings. If you feel threatened, cross the street or enter a store or business. Minimize distractions, such as music from your phone.

Program the University’s emergency line into your cell phone: 330-972-2911. Or call 9-1-1.

Notify the UAPD if you notice anything suspicious or unusual. Call the department at 330-972-2911 (or 9-1-1 in an emergency) at any hour.

Also, students should know that UA Police Department’s Campus Patrol is available to escort you to and from your car to classrooms and labs at any hour. You can arrange for this service by calling 330-972-7123.

